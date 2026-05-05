Emails Express Concern Over FSD

According to a Reuters report on Tuesday, citing emails it accessed, regulators in the Netherlands, as well as Scandinavian countries like Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland, have flagged concerns about the technology’s safety in icy road conditions, as well as its tendency to speed up and its ability to circumvent the prevention of phone use.

Tesla did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

The regulators also raised concerns about Tesla asking its supporters to urge the regulators to approve the technology in the region, the report said. A committee is set to hear from Dutch officials from the Netherlands Vehicle Authority (RDW) about the reasons why the Supervised FSD technology was approved.

For an EU-wide approval, the technology must secure a nod from committee members representing 55% of EU member states. Additionally, it would also require 65% of the bloc’s population to vote “yes,” the report said. Following RDW’s approval, Tesla lobbyists were urging countries like Finland, Estonia and Sweden to approve the tech, the report said.

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Tesla’s European Rebound

Tesla also showcased growth in multiple markets across Europe, with countries like France recording a growth of 112%, while the Netherlands recorded a 23% growth in sales. However, the automaker’s sales were also down 47% in Spain and 61% in Norway.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla offers satisfactory Momentum, but poor Value. It also provides a favorable price trend in the Long term.

Price Action: TSLA was down 0.16% at $391.89 during overnight trading.

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