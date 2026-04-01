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Tesla cars at the company's factory in Fremont, California
April 1, 2026 6:25 AM 2 min read

Tesla Continues European Surge As Sales In France Triple, Denmark Showcases Growth

Tesla Grows In France, Denmark

Tesla registered 9,569 new vehicles in France during March, according to a report by Reuters on Tuesday. The figure also illustrated a 203% YoY increase in registrations for the EV giant in the market and was slightly below the record of 9,572 vehicles it registered in December 2023, the report said.

The EV maker’s sales in Scandinavia also grew, with Norway reporting 6,150 registrations, up 178% in March. Sweden reported 1,447 registrations in March, constituting a 144% surge for Tesla in the country. Denmark recorded a 96% surge in registrations, reporting 1,784 units sold in the country last month, according to the report.

Elon Musk Says Model S, X End Production

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla offers Satisfactory Momentum and Growth, as well as a favorable price trend in the Long term.

Price Action: TSLA grew 4.64% to $371.75 at market close on Tuesday, surging 1.25% further to $376.39 during pre-market trading on Wednesday.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

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