Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has recorded an uptick in its reported registrations across multiple markets in the European region, in what could be a boost for the company amid falling sales.

Registrations Surge 10%

On Thursday, Electrek compiled registration data from 15 different territories in the region, including France, UK, Germany, Portugal and more. The company, in total, reported 17,425 registrations in February, representing a 10% YoY surge from February 2025.

However, Tesla's YTD registrations of 25,451 units in January and February 2026 are actually almost 2 dozen units or so shy of being identical to the 25,474 units it registered during the same time last year, the report said.

The report also said that Tesla reported strong numbers in Portugal, Spain, Germany, and France, with France reporting the highest number of registrations at 3,715 units, but on the other hand, the UK (-37%), Netherlands (-45%), Denmark (-18%) and Sweden (-10%) all reported sales drops.

Price Action: TSLA declined 0.10% to $405.55 at market close on Thursday, but gained 0.01% to $405.60 during the after-hours session.

