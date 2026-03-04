(Editor’s note: The story has been updated to include Toyota’s statement)

Tesla Loses A Revenue Stream

Toyota and Stellantis have pulled out of Tesla's CO2 emissions pool for 2026, filings obtained by Electrek showed on Tuesday. The report says that the two automakers were among the biggest customers of carbon credits in the region

Toyota believes that it can cut back on emissions on its own, while it expands its lineup with electric offerings like the bZ4X and the recently unveiled Urban Cruiser, built in collaboration with Suzuki. Meanwhile, Stellantis wants to form its own independent pool with Leapmotor, the report said.

Tesla and Stellantis did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s requests for comment.

A spokesperson for Toyota said, “At this point, nothing has been decided; this is a pool for 2026, and the possibility to join remains open until December 2026.”

Carbon Credits

Price Action: TSLA slipped 2.98% to $392.43 at market close on Tuesday, falling 0.29% further to $391.29 during after-hours trading.

