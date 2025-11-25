Tesla Sets A New Sales Record, But Not In America

Electric vehicle leader Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) has another record to add to its mantle after breaking records in the third quarter. The company has now beaten a 10-year-old record in a key country.

Tesla Sets New Record

Norway has been one of the most electric vehicle-friendly countries for years, reaching 98% market share for EVs in some months.

In the country, Tesla has been one of the dominant players and regularly tops the list of top-selling EVs.

While Tesla has struggled with sales demand in parts of Europe throughout 2025, the automaker recently set a new record in Norway, as reported by Teslarati.

With 26,666 vehicles sold in Norway year-to-date, Tesla is now the record holder for the most vehicles sold by a brand in the country in a single year.

The sales break down as follows, with data shared by CarUp:

Model Y: 21,517

Model 3: 5,087

Model S: 30

Model X: 19

Cybertruck: 13

The record breaks a previous total of 26,572 vehicles sold by Volkswagen (OTC:VWAGY) in the country back in 2016. Tesla still has more than a month to add to its record-breaking total as well.

Norway Demand Picks Up

As one of the most friendly electric vehicle countries in the world, it likely won't be a surprise to many of Tesla's new records.

Tesla dominates the country regularly and is one of the most popular brands in some parts of Europe, such as Norway.

After previously offering a tax exemption on the purchase of electric vehicles, Norway could be changing its ways. This could be leading to increased demand for electric cars in Norway ahead of the VAT (value-added tax) changes.

The change could add a reported 50,000 Norwegian Krone to the cost of a Tesla Model Y, or around $4,878.

The changes to tax exemptions will be closely monitored in the country to see whether EVs continue to lead the market in terms of market share.

