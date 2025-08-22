Trump-Led Peace Efforts Stall Amid Daunting Russia-Ukraine Obstacles

Five days after European leaders traveled to Washington for Trump-brokered talks to end the war in Ukraine, breakthroughs remain elusive.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy have yet to agree to a meeting. Russia rejected Ukrainian security demands as European nations failed to reach a consensus on putting peacekeeping forces in place to ensure an agreement.

Zelenskyy may reject Trump's proposed land swap for peace. The Ukrainian president understands that this would violate the Ukrainian constitution and require a national referendum, which would likely be rejected and weaken Zelenskyy's credibility.

"The test is whether Moscow truly agrees to a Zelensky–Putin meeting," Velina Tchakarova, Vienna-based geopolitical strategist, wrote on X. "Putin retains leverage. Without Kremlin buy-in, Trump's promises remain political theater."

Oil prices rose by nearly a dollar a barrel on Thursday as Russia and Ukraine blamed each other for the stalled peace process. Brent crude futures rose 83 cents, or 1.2%, to settle at $67.67 a barrel, a two-week high. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 81 cents, or 1.3%, to close at $63.52 a barrel.

Brent crude prices, source: TradingView

The obstacles to peace remain daunting. Moscow and Kyiv have since blamed each other for stalling the peace process. Russia launched a major air attack near Ukraine’s border with the European Union (EU), while Ukraine claimed to have hit a Russian oil refinery.

Trump Sets Deadline for Peace Talks

Trump has tried to prevent the talks from stalling. He set a two-week timeline on Thursday for assessing peace talks between the two combatants.

“I would say within two weeks we’re going to know one way or the other,” he said in a telephone interview when asked about the chances of a peace agreement. “After that, we’ll have to maybe take a different tack,” Trump told Todd Starnes, a host for right-wing media outlet Newsmax, without giving further details.

The Republican president promised during his presidential campaign to end the war more than three years after Russia's invasion. Putin sent troops across the border to counter what he called NATO's eastward expansion.

European leaders and Zelenskyy met with Trump on Monday in Washington to coordinate the peace efforts. Trump and Putin met last Friday at a summit in Alaska that failed to reach an accord.

"The obstacles to peace between Russia and Ukraine are daunting, and no one should expect major progress anytime soon," Michael O’Hanlon, Director of Research in the Foreign Policy program of the Brookings Institution, wrote on Monday. "I hope it will not take two more years to negotiate peace in Ukraine. But it could."

Russia Accuses Ukraine of Sabotaging Peace Talks

Public comments from both Russian and Ukrainian officials underscore the deep chasm that Trump will have to bridge to end the conflict.

Russia has already accused Ukraine of sabotaging Trump's efforts. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Ukraine was "not interested" in a long-term peace deal.

Lavrov also said that Putin would only meet Zelenskyy in person if key issues were clarified beforehand. He added that Kyiv wants security guarantees that are incompatible with the Kremlin's demands.

Zelenskyy said that there was no signal that Russia would "truly intend to engage in substantive negotiations." Taras Berezovets, Major of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, labeled Putin "a cheater" and "a criminal" in an interview with CBS News on Thursday.

On Thursday, Russia launched 574 drone strikes and 40 missiles on Ukraine, being one of the heaviest bombardments in recent weeks, Ukrainian officials said.

The Ukrainian president is also unlikely to agree to Trump's peace-for-land-swap proposal. Without consent from Ukrainians, Zelenskyy would lose credibility among his people.

These land swaps are "dishonest and disproportionate," Matthias Matthijs, a Europe Senior Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, wrote on Monday. They follow the logic that "Russia is strong, Ukraine is weak…so Ukraine should make a deal now," he said.

Trump has urged Zelenskyy to make a deal to end the war with Russia because “Russia is a very big power, and they’re not.”

Russia Rejects Europe’s Peacekeeping Role

Likewise, Russia has firmly rejected any European peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. Lavrov described it as "foreign intervention." Trump wants proposed "land swaps" in exchange for "robust security guarantees" as a means to conclude the war

Trump suggested European allies deploy troops to Ukraine as a security guarantee to ensure the implementation of a future peace agreement. He has ruled out any US troops on the ground in Ukraine.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni proposed security guarantees that encompass collective defense capabilities. Her proposal is similar to NATO’s Article 5, which ensures military support if a member-nation is attacked.

But European governments are divided about providing troops in Ukraine.

Germany, Europe's biggest economy, has not yet decided on the deployment of German troops to Ukraine. The German parties Die Linke and the right-wing AfD, widely known as Russophile, have opposed troop deployment.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron have not opposed dispatching peacekeeping troops.

Europe Could Pay $100B for US Weapons

As part of the peace agreement, Ukraine proposed buying $100 billion in US-made weapons to secure long-term security guarantees. The proposal also included a $50 billion deal to produce drones with Ukrainian companies, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

European allies would finance the purchases under the terms of the proposal. Specific details on which countries or mechanisms would fund the proposal remain unclear.

Virginia-based RTX Corp. RTX, which manufactures the Patriot air-defense system, is likely the immediate beneficiary if this deal is finalized. Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT, which makes PAC-3 interceptors used in the Patriot system, and Northrop Grumman Corp. NOC could benefit from the proposal.

The Blackrock-managed BLK iShares US Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA) rose by 0.73% on Monday, closing at $196.50. The ITA was up 35.25% YTD, reflecting robust investor interest in the defense sector.

Source: TradingView

Glenn Diesen, a professor of Russian foreign policy and geoeconomics, has criticized the proposal.

"Europe will spend $100 billion it does not have, to buy weapons from America that it does not have, to arm soldiers that Ukraine now lacks," he wrote on X on Tuesday. "The war has now been lost. How do the Europeans respond? By doubling down on this madness, which will destroy Ukraine, our economies, and our relevance in the world."

