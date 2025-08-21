Enphase Energy Strengthens Europe Push With Cybersecurity Certification And Fresh Financing Partnerships

Enphase Energy Inc. ENPH stated Thursday that its solar and battery products now meet the European Union's new cybersecurity requirements under the Radio Equipment Directive (RED) Article 3.3. The regulation, effective Aug. 1, 2025, establishes mandatory cybersecurity protections for connected devices sold across the EU.

The new standards require energy systems with wireless features to strengthen network defenses, safeguard customer data and reduce exposure to cyber risks. Unsecured inverter systems could pose risks to grid reliability and consumer safety in Europe.

The company stated that it maintains strict security practices, including vulnerability disclosures and transparent reporting, to protect both its customers and the broader energy network. Industry partners welcomed the certification. Jannik Schall, co-founder of 1KOMMA5, said Enphase delivers "not just high-performance systems, but also the digital safeguards our customers require in today's highly connected world."

Also Read: Solar Stocks Rally: First Solar, ETFs Bask In Treasury Tax Boost

Installers in the Netherlands and France echoed this view, stating that compliance with Europe's cybersecurity rules provides confidence for homeowners and strengthens system reliability. Christophe Graciet, founder of ATSE Photovoltaique, said Enphase's proactive focus on security is now a key factor for customers considering solar.

"Cybersecurity and the protection of our customers remain core priorities at Enphase," said Ravi Pervela, senior vice president of cloud, security, and HEMS. "We take a proactive, transparent approach to security, working closely with industry partners and third-party experts to ensure our technology is built to meet important requirements and standards of protection."

Enphase also expanded its financial reach, securing new revenue from solar financing partnership deals worth $50 million. The initiative supports wider adoption of renewable energy solutions while expanding the company's market presence in Europe and beyond.

Related ETFs include the Invesco Solar ETF TAN and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF ICLN.

Price Action: As of the last check on Thursday, ENPH shares were trading 0.14% lower at $35.63.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Canadian Solar Lowers Outlook, Warns Of Challenging Second Half