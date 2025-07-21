Chrysler, Jeep Parent Company Stellantis Expects $2.7 Billion Net Loss In First Half Of 2025 As Trump Tariffs Cause Uncertainty

Stellantis NV STLA released preliminary financial results for the first half of 2025 ahead of the company's second quarter earnings call on July 29.

What Happened: The automaker expects Euro 2.3 billion (roughly $2.68 billion) net loss in the first half of the year, the company said in an official press release published on Monday.

The company shipped 1.4 million units globally in the first half of the year, a 6% year-over-year decline in shipments due to President Donald Trump's tariffs on the auto industry, Stellantis said.

North American shipments declined 25% year-over-year. Stellantis said that Trump's tariffs and lower fleet sales led to reduced manufacturing and imports, which were one of the main factors driving the decline in shipments. Total sales were down 10%, Stellantis said.

Why It Matters: The news comes as Stellantis recently announced it would be abandoning the development of Hydrogen fuel cell technology, citing a lack of mid-term growth in the sector and incentives for customers.

The company had earlier dropped its yearly earnings guidance, citing uncertainty caused by Trump's 25% tariffs on the auto industry and named veteran Antonio Filosa as new CEO.

Tariffs had also caused Stellantis to move some production of its Pickup trucks away from Mexico and into its Michigan manufacturing facility in the U.S. in a bid to offset some of the tariffs.

Elsewhere, Trump had hinted that he could hike automotive tariffs again in a bid to boost domestic production efforts in the U.S. during a White House press event. "The higher you go, the more likely it is they build a plant here," Trump said at the event.

