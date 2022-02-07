 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EUR/USD Took A Break
Dmitriy Gurkovskiy , Benzinga Contributor  
February 07, 2022 9:16am   Comments
Share:
EUR/USD Took A Break

By Dmitriy Gurkovskiy, Chief Analyst at RoboForex

The major currency pair skyrocketed last week. However, the pair has already slowed down a little bit and right now is balancing at 1.1432.

Last Friday, financial markets got additional signals in favor of a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve System in the nearest future.

The Unemployment Rate in the US showed 4% in January after being 3.9% the month before. This might be an adjustment for seasonal fluctuation because the decline was not critical. The Non-Farm Payrolls report showed 467K after being 510K in December and against the expected reading of 110K.

The Average Hourly Earnings added 0.7% m/m, which turned out to be better than expected.

In the H4 chart, having finished another ascending wave at 1.1480 along with the descending impulse towards 1.1410, EUR/USD has completed the correction to reach 1.1460; right now, it is falling to break 1.1410 and reach the short-term target at 1.1355. After that, the instrument may correct to test 1.1410 from below and then trade downwards with the first target at 1.1342. From the technical point of view, this scenario is confirmed by MACD Oscillator: its signal line is moving towards 0. After this level is broken, the correction in the price chart may continue.

eurusd forecast

As we can see in the H1 chart, after rebounding from 1.1463, EUR/USD is forming the second descending structure to break 1.1410 and may later continue trading downwards with the target at 1.1355. From the technical point of view, this idea is confirmed by the Stochastic Oscillator: its signal line is moving above 20 and may continue growling to reach 50. Later, the line may rebound from 50 and resume falling to reach 20.

eurusd forecast

Disclaimer

Any forecasts contained herein are based on the author's particular opinion. This analysis may not be treated as trading advice. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations and reviews contained herein.

This article was submitted by an external contributor and may not represent the views and opinions of Benzinga.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: contributorsEurozone Futures Economics Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com