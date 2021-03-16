 Skip to main content

Tesla Model Y Bodies Spotted At Gigafactory Berlin: Has Production Testing Started?

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2021 3:51pm   Comments
Gigafactory BerlinTesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) first European factory, aims to first produce the Model Y for the European market and then move on to other vehicles as production ramps up. 

Now a Twitter account that follows Gigafactory Berlin progress shared a picture of multiple Model Y castings sitting outside the factory.

The picture shows 8 vehicle bodies wrapped in plastic, with the plastic seemingly blown off of one, revealing the Model Y. 

Also visible in the picture are wrapped pallets from Geico Taikisha, a company involved in paintshop solutions. 

Benzinga's Take: These bodies may have been produced at Gigafactory Berlin as initial general assembly testing of newly installed equipment. The parts could have also been shipped from the Fremont factory in California to use as a reference.

They could also be there to test the new painting equipment, which Technoking Elon Musk said will have an entirely new paint system

Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

