Alex Karp's AI Vision Gets Fresh Backing As Analysts Call Palantir the ‘Oxygen’ Behind Enterprise AI

Protecting Proprietary Alpha

Following Palantir CEO Alex Karp’s CNBC interview, Futurum Equities co-host Daniel Newman praised Karp’s blunt assessment of the evolving tech stack.

As businesses scramble to integrate generative AI, Newman warned against the dangers of thoughtlessly feeding corporate data into public large language models (LLMs).

“Taking that highly proprietary data and just dropping it into a frontier model is like giving away your alpha,” Newman stated. He noted that handing over this core intellectual property directly to frontier model companies is a massive corporate “faux pas.”

Instead, software platforms that safely bridge the gap between private records and public AI are becoming indispensable.

Building the Enterprise Air Gap

To prevent intellectual property leakage, Palantir’s platform serves as a secure application layer. Newman explained that modern enterprises need this software layer to protect their most valuable assets from being ingested by models looking to train on free data.

“You are going to build an air gap that data where the models can be applied to it in an airgapped environment,” Newman emphasized.

Furthermore, this model-agnostic approach means companies are not handcuffed to a single provider like Anthropic or OpenAI. If one model underperforms or faces regulatory restrictions, Palantir allows the enterprise to seamlessly swap to an open-source alternative.

The Unacquirable Moat

For investors, Palantir’s ability to safely govern this data pipeline creates a unique, long-term valuation moat. Futurum Equities co-host Shay Boloor highlighted that securing proprietary information is the foundational pillar of the next tech cycle.

“If a company owns an ecosystem surrounding proprietary data, that is the oxygen for the AI winners going forward,” Boloor explained.

By providing the essential workflow and security guardrails that major frontier labs lack, Palantir has built a software moat that “cannot get acquired,” positioning it as a distinct winner in the broader software resurgence.

How Has PLTR Performed in 2026?

PLTR shares have declined by 27.26% year-to-date, down 15.03% over the last month, and 2.13% higher over the year. The stock closed 2.84% higher at $129.30 apiece on Thursday, and it was up 0.37% in after-hours trading.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that PLTR maintains a weak price trend in the long, short, and medium terms, with a poor value score.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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