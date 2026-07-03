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Avis Budget Group stock downgrade
July 3, 2026 12:35 AM 2 min read

Why Is Avis Budget Group (CAR) Stock Trending Overnight?

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) shares are trending on Friday.

Shares of the car rental agency holding company were unchanged at $163.44 after the bell on Thursday.

According to Benzinga Pro data, CAR shares surged 11.23% to $163.44 in the regular session.

Credit Agreement Amendment Drives the Move

What Investors Should Know

JP Morgan maintained its Underweight rating on CAR on Jun. 23, while raising its price target from $155 to $170.

Benzinga’s Take: CAR carries a notably high short interest of 61.6%, indicating significant bearish positioning and potential for volatility, including possible short-covering rallies.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Avis Budget Group has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, with a 52-week high of $847.70 and a 52-week low of $85.97.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of CAR stands at 44.55.

Over the past 12 months, the stock of the New Jersey-based company has dropped 9.86%.

CAR is currently positioned at about 10% of its 52-week range.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that CAR has a negative price trend across all time frames.

Photo: Ian Dewar Photography / Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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