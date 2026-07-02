CaliberCos (CWD) Stock Is Trending Overnight — Here's Why it Fell Over 25% in After-Hours Session

CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD) shares are trending on Thursday night.

Shares of the vertically integrated alternative asset management firm fell 25.20% to $0.92, reversing intraday gains.

According to Benzinga Pro data, CWD shares surged 90.61% to $1.23 in the regular session, following a pre-market announcement from CaliberCos detailing an expanded real estate tokenization strategy built on Chainlink‘s (CRYPTO: LINK) oracle infrastructure.

Chainlink is a decentralized oracle network that connects blockchains with real-world data. Its middleware provides data, computation and cross-chain messaging to smart contracts, allowing them to interact with traditional financial systems.

Tokenization Push Fuels Rally

In its Thursday announcement, CaliberCos said it is deepening its use of Chainlink, including its Automated Compliance Engine (ACE), to modernize investor verification, reporting and fund administration across its private real estate platform. Caliber has also invested in LINK, Chainlink’s underlying token.

Commenting on the initiative, CEO Chris Loeffler said, “Tokenization matters if it makes real investing better,” adding it targets “the industry’s two biggest challenges: valuation & liquidity.”

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

CaliberCos has a market capitalization of $10.79 million, a 52-week high of $48 and a 52-week low of $0.58.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of CWD stands at 71.90.

The stock of the Arizona-based firm has dropped 63.82% over the past 12 months.

Currently, CWD is trading close to its 52-week low.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicates CWD stock has a negative price trend across all time frames.

Photo: Who is Danny / Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.