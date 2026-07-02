Apple, Rivian, Tesla, CrowdStrike And SanDisk: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

Major U.S. indexes ended Thursday on a mixed note, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 1.14% to 52,900.07. The S&P 500 finished flat at 7,483.24, while the Nasdaq fell 0.80% to 25,832.67.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Apple’s stock rose by 4.84%, closing at $308.63. It reached an intraday high of $309.42 and a low of $293.68, with a 52-week range of $317.4 to $201.50.

The stock’s positive performance follows a bullish outlook from Bank of America Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan, who maintained a Buy rating and a $380 price target. Mohan highlighted services growth, capital returns, and future AI opportunities as key factors.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian’s stock surged 8.44%, closing at $18.63. The stock hit an intraday high of $19.79 and a low of $17.81, with a 52-week range of $22.69 to $11.57.

The rise came after Rivian increased its 2026 delivery forecast to 65,000 to 70,000 vehicles, up from 62,000 to 67,000. The company reported strong production and delivery numbers for the second quarter.

Tesla’s stock fell 7.49%, closing at $393.45. It reached an intraday high of $432.35 and a low of $389.3, with a 52-week range of $498.82 to $288.77.

Despite reporting second-quarter deliveries of 480,126 vehicles, surpassing estimates, the stock declined. Analyst Gene Munster attributed the sell-off to factors such as buying on the rumor and high gas prices.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike’s stock edged up 0.41%, closing at $193.98. The stock’s intraday high was $199.53, with a low of $190.61, and a 52-week range of $199.53 to $85.68.

SanDisk Corp.

SanDisk’s stock plunged 14.13%, closing at $1745. The stock’s intraday high was $2052.54, with a low of $1693, and a 52-week range of $2354.39 to $40.1.

Sandisk shares declined as investors rotated out of high-momentum AI hardware and memory stocks, despite continued bullish long-term industry forecasts. Mohan reiterated a Buy rating and raised his price target to $2,500 from $2,100, citing expectations that the NAND supply-demand imbalance would persist through 2027.

The Bank of America Securities analyst projected $9.1 billion in June-quarter revenue and $37.01 in earnings per share, above company guidance, but warned that increased output from China’s Yangtze Memory Technologies could accelerate NAND price declines if it expands beyond its domestic market.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Apple stock has a Momentum score in the 74th percentile and a Value score in the 5th percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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