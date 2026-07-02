A dismal June jobs report turned into a green light for the market’s most rate-sensitive corners on Thursday, as a sharp slowdown in hiring gutted expectations for a Federal Reserve rate hike and sent Treasury yields and the dollar tumbling.

The U.S. economy added just 57,000 jobs in June, roughly half the 110,000 economists expected, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics cut a combined 74,000 from the prior two months.

The probability of a rate hike at the Fed’s July 29 meeting fell to about 20%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, unwinding bets that had built up after the central bank’s hawkish June pivot.

For assets that live and die by interest rates, that was all the fuel they needed.

Here are the names – with a market capitalization greater than $50 billion – leading the charge after the jobs print, according to Benzinga Pro Movers.

Gold And Silver Rip, Miners Do Even Better

Precious metals led the move as the rate-sensitive 2-year Treasury yield tumbled to 4.12% and the U.S. dollar index fell 0.7% to 100.73.

Spot gold climbed 2.5% to about $4,134 an ounce, but silver was the real standout, surging 4.3% to roughly $61.80.

The rally was even more pronounced among miners, who have operating leverage on metal prices.

Chart: Silver And Gold Rally After Weak Jobs Data

Long-Duration Growth Gets Its Discount Back

High-growth and fintech stocks advanced as fears of an imminent Fed rate hike eased.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) was the standout, surging 9% to $118.39.

Chip-packaging firm ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) rose 4.1% to $44.74.

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