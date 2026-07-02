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HONG KONG, CHINA - DECEMBER 10, 2016: Apple Store window in Central District. Apple Inc. is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California.
July 2, 2026 8:47 AM 3 min read

Apple’s Aggressive Price Hikes Raise Eyebrows As Wall Street Links AI Chip Shortages To Inflation Pressure— Ryan Detrick Says 'This is the Real World Stuff'

On the latest episode of the Facts Versus Feelings podcast, Carson Group’s Chief Market Strategist Ryan Detrick and Chief Macro Strategist Sonu Varghese deconstructed how hardware inflation is colliding with a cooling tech sector.

Hidden AI Bottlenecks

“The AI bottlenecks show up within goods,” Varghese explained, noting that the tech giant will likely shift responsibility away from its own corporate strategy. “They’ll just say, ‘Hey, blame the chip makers. It’s not us.’ But when their margins come out, I bet their margins will look even better.”

Surviving the ‘Mag Swoon’

Despite the initial retail shockwaves, the strategists remain optimistic about Apple’s long-term financial health. Even if consumers face higher upfront costs, Varghese concluded that “one person’s inflation… is somebody else’s margin expansion,” positioning Apple to ultimately thrive despite the shifting market rotation.

How Has AAPL Performed In 2026?

AAPL shares have risen by 8.28% year-to-date, but declined by 3.89% over the last month, and were up 41.65% over the year. The stock closed 1.73% higher at $294.38 apiece on Wednesday, and it was up 0.0085% in the premarket on Thursday.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that AAPL maintains a strong price trend in the short, medium and long term, with a poor value score.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock

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