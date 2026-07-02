The $800M RSU Controversy

Taking to X, Chanos sounded the alarm on the sheer scale of the compensation. “So $IREN just announced an $800M stock grant (not options) to its two co-CEO’s,” Chanos posted.

He urged investors to seek perspective, noting the payout represents “17% of the estimated cumulative Adjusted Net Income of $4.7B over the term of the grant, FY 2027 to FY 2030!”

The RSUs are structured with a six-year combined vesting and holding period, locking up the final tranches until the company’s 2033 fiscal year.

Expanding the AI Infrastructure

This governance debate shadows a period of explosive, tangible growth for IREN. Just two weeks prior, the company finalized its acquisition of Spain’s Nostrum Group. This strategic move adds 490MW of secured, grid-connected power, marking IREN’s aggressive entry into the European market.

“Europe is one of the largest and fastest-growing markets for AI infrastructure, and Spain is among its most compelling entry points,” noted Co-CEO Daniel Roberts during the acquisition announcement.

Market Validation vs. Shareholder Cost

Adding to the complex narrative, IREN was officially added to the prestigious Russell 1000 Index on June 26. The inclusion validates the firm’s expanding market capitalization and its momentum in delivering large-scale data centers for AI training.

However, the juxtaposition of these corporate victories against the $800 million executive payday creates a stark paradox for investors. While IREN successfully expands its global footprint, shareholders must now weigh the cost of the Co-CEOs’ compensation against the company’s long-term ambitions.

How Has IREN Performed In 2026?

IREN shares have risen by 14.69% year-to-date, but declined by 33.69% over the last month, and were up 184.44% over the year. The stock closed 5.27% lower at $43.32 apiece on Wednesday, and it was down 2.28 in the premarket on Thursday.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that IREN maintains a weak price trend in the short, medium, and long term, with a poor value score.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Tigarto / Shutterstock.com