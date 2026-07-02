(Editor’s note: The lede, headline, ETFs and economic data have been updated.)

U.S. stock futures pared earlier losses to advance on Thursday, as the Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, and S&P 500 indices rose, following Wednesday’s lower close.

Investors digested a cooler-than-expected labor market picture as June nonfarm payrolls increased by a mere 57,000, significantly missing the 100,000 FactSet estimate, while the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.2%.

Meanwhile, seasonally adjusted initial jobless claims for the week ending June 27 ticked down slightly to 215,000. Trading volume is expected to remain light as the market will be closed on Friday, July 3, in observance of Independence Day.

As U.S. stocks logged their strongest quarter since 2020, the market milestone was celebrated by President Donald Trump following positive developments in indirect U.S.-Iran negotiations in Qatar.

Easing global energy supply fears, Trump told reporters, "As far as things are going, the denuclearization of Iran is moving along well," adding, "They’ve had very good meetings and we’ll see."

Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury bond yielded 4.49%, and the two-year bond was at 4.17%. The CME Group’s FedWatch tool’s projections show markets pricing a 70.6% likelihood of the Federal Reserve leaving the current interest rates unchanged during July’s meeting.

Index Performance (+/-) Dow Jones 0.09% S&P 500 0.01% Nasdaq 100 -0.26% Russell 2000 -0.05%

Stocks In Focus

Franklin Covey

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that FC maintains a strong price trend in the medium, short, and long terms, with a poor quality score.

Surgepays

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that SURG maintains a weak price trend in the long, short, and medium terms.

Culp

Culp Inc. (NASDAQ:CULP) was 1.62% higher after posting mixed results for the fourth quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that CULP maintains a weak price trend in the long, short, and medium terms.

Micron Technology

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that MU maintains a strong price trend in the medium, short, and long terms, with a poor value score.

CoreWeave and Nebius

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that CRWV maintains a weak price trend in the long, short, and medium terms, with a poor value score.

Cues From Last Session

Communication services, financial, and consumer discretionary stocks recorded the biggest gains on Wednesday, driving most S&P 500 sectors to a positive finish, while information technology and utilities underperformed.

Insights From Analysts

Senior Global Market Strategist Scott Wren outlines an optimistic outlook for the U.S. equity landscape despite recent index pressures. He notes that while heavyweights in Tech and Communication Services have temporarily held the S&P 500 Index below its record high, underlying market breadth is expanding encouragingly.

Wren emphasizes that price participation is diversifying, adding, “More companies participating on the upside is, in our view, a signal that the underlying health of the market is better than some investors might assume.”

Looking forward, he anticipates that technological innovation will remain a primary economic driver, stating, “we continue to believe that the artificial intelligence (AI) theme will continue to be the main equity earnings and price driver.”

Consequently, Wells Fargo Investment Institute projects a robust 25% earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 this year, followed by an additional 13% gain in 2027, maintaining a long-term year-end 2027 index target of 8,600–8,800.

Beyond Tech, Wren sees strong AI-adjacent opportunities in the Industrials, Utilities, and Materials sectors, alongside a highly rated Financials sector poised to benefit from accelerating M&A and IPO volumes.

Upcoming Economic Data

Here’s what investors will be keeping an eye on Thursday.

Commodities, Crypto, And Global Equity Markets

Crude oil futures were trading lower in the early New York session by 0.79% to hover around $68.04 per barrel.

Gold Spot US Dollar rose 1.10% to hover around $4,075.75 per ounce. The U.S. Dollar Index spot was 0.40% lower at the 100.9890 level.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading 3.10% higher at $60,375.43 per coin over the last 24 hours.

Asian markets closed mixed on Thursday, as India’s Nifty 50, Australia’s ASX 200 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng indices rose, while South Korea’s Kospi, Japan’s Nikkei 225 and China’s CSI 300 indices fell. European markets were mostly higher in early trade.

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