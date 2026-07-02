Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks on energy at the Port of Corpus Christi, Texas, February 27, 2026
July 2, 2026 5:13 AM 3 min read

Trump Praises Micron's $250 Million Trump Accounts Commitment as CEO Highlights $200 Billion US Investment

Trump Praises Micron, CEO Responds

Trump described Micron’s commitment to the Trump Accounts program as a “historic” investment that would help “millions of American children and families,” adding that it was the largest corporate commitment of its kind.

Micron CEO thanked Trump in a post on X, saying the company was “proud to be part of this historic initiative.”

Mehrotra added that the broader U.S. investment is expected to create more than 90,000 jobs.

Program Rolls Out On July 4

Trump Accounts were created under the President’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act and is scheduled for a nationwide rollout on Saturday.

Eligible children born between 2025 and 2028 will receive a $1,000 contribution from the U.S. Treasury, while families, employers and other contributors can collectively contribute up to $5,000 annually.

Last month, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that nearly 6 million children had already enrolled ahead of the rollout.

Earlier this week, Robinhood launched its Trump Accounts app ahead of the program’s official rollout on Saturday.

Corporate Support for Trump Accounts Grows

Micron said Tuesday it will match employee contributions of up to $1,000 for each eligible child under 18 and make a one-time $250 seed contribution to Trump Accounts for eligible children in communities where it operates.

The company said the initiative is expected to support up to one million children, with most of the funding directed toward communities where it has operations.

Benzinga edge rankings indicate MU has a Momentum score in the 99th percentile and a Growth score in the 85th percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved