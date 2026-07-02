Trump Praises Micron, CEO Responds

Trump described Micron’s commitment to the Trump Accounts program as a “historic” investment that would help “millions of American children and families,” adding that it was the largest corporate commitment of its kind.

Micron CEO thanked Trump in a post on X, saying the company was “proud to be part of this historic initiative.”

Mehrotra added that the broader U.S. investment is expected to create more than 90,000 jobs.

Program Rolls Out On July 4

Trump Accounts were created under the President’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act and is scheduled for a nationwide rollout on Saturday.

Eligible children born between 2025 and 2028 will receive a $1,000 contribution from the U.S. Treasury, while families, employers and other contributors can collectively contribute up to $5,000 annually.

Last month, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that nearly 6 million children had already enrolled ahead of the rollout.

Earlier this week, Robinhood launched its Trump Accounts app ahead of the program’s official rollout on Saturday.

Corporate Support for Trump Accounts Grows

Micron said Tuesday it will match employee contributions of up to $1,000 for each eligible child under 18 and make a one-time $250 seed contribution to Trump Accounts for eligible children in communities where it operates.

The company said the initiative is expected to support up to one million children, with most of the funding directed toward communities where it has operations.

Benzinga edge rankings indicate MU has a Momentum score in the 99th percentile and a Growth score in the 85th percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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