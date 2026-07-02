Jim Cramer Calls TJX 'a Buy' as an 'Inventory Play,' Says Walmart Seems 'Cheap'

Cramer’s market commentary highlights a divergence between off-price discount retailers and traditional big-box giants, both of which are currently grappling with shifting consumer habits, evolving macroeconomic pressures, and massive inventory-management overhauls.

TJX Capitalizes on Excess Stock

Cramer emphasized that TJX thrives when department stores face oversupply. “It goes up if it has lots of inventory from old-line retailers, and it does,” Cramer stated, explaining the strategic mechanism that makes the stock a compelling purchase.

Walmart’s Inventory Hurdles

Conversely, Walmart shares slipped early by 4% on Wednesday as traders reacted to a deceleration in domestic comparable sales growth. According to market research notes, the retail titan is actively working to bring down its elevated inventory levels through aggressive price reductions and promotional markdowns.

While the immediate technical momentum for WMT leans bearish, the stock has slipped into oversold territory. Walmart’s durable fundamental metrics have pushed the equity’s valuation down far enough that Cramer has labeled it an attractive value play.

Divergent Retail Dynamics

The contrast between these two corporate giants underscores the current retail landscape. While Walmart is forced to lean on tariff refunds to absorb steep markdown costs and clear its shelves, TJX is actively cashing in on those exact industry surpluses to bolster its own margins.

For retail investors, Cramer’s dual outlook presents a choice between TJX’s operational momentum and Walmart’s discounted long-term stability.

How Have TJX and WMT Performed in 2026?

TJX shares have declined by 1.47% year-to-date, down 0.92% over the last month, and 20.93% higher over the year. The stock closed 0.10% lower at $151.35 apiece on Wednesday, and it was 0.45% higher in overnight trading.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that TJX maintains a weak price trend in the short and medium terms but a strong trend in the long term, with a good growth score.

WMT shares have declined by 2.32% YTD, down 5.04% over the last month, and 10.77% higher over the year. The stock closed 3.92% lower at $108.82 apiece on Wednesday, and it was up 0.28% in overnight trading.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that WMT maintains a weak price trend in the short and medium terms but a strong trend in the long term, with a moderate value score.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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