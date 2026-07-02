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July 2, 2026 2:30 AM 2 min read

Oruka Therapeutics Shares Drop After Hours After Fairmount Unloads 3.55 Million Shares

Oruka Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA) shares fell in after-hours trading on Wednesday after SEC filings showed major shareholder Fairmount Healthcare Fund II sold a large block of shares worth about $300 million.

ORKA closed Wednesday’s regular session at $93.29, down 1.98%. In after-hours trading, the stock fell to $86.07, down 7.74%.

Oruka is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapies for chronic skin diseases, including psoriasis and other inflammatory conditions.

Fairmount Sells Multi-Million Share Block

A Schedule 13D amendment and Form 144 filing showed Fairmount Healthcare Fund II, a major institutional investor and existing Oruka shareholder, converted 42,641 shares of Series B non-voting preferred stock.

The conversion was completed for no cash consideration under the company’s Series B preferred stock terms. Shortly after the conversion, Fairmount sold all 3,553,410 shares in a block trade at $84.43 per share, generating aggregate proceeds of approximately $300 million.

The filings indicate Fairmount remains a major shareholder despite the sale. Following the transaction, Fairmount and affiliated entities still beneficially owned approximately 14.55 million shares, representing about 19.47% of Oruka’s outstanding common stock, including common shares, pre-funded warrants and convertible preferred holdings.

Separately, Chief Operating Officer Laura Sandler also reported selling 5,000 shares under a previously adopted Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, though that sale was much smaller than Fairmount’s block transaction.

Trading Metrics

Oruka Therapeutics has a market capitalization of approximately $5.63 billion.

The stock has traded between a 52-week high of $97.78 and a 52-week low of $11.82.

Over the past 12 months, ORKA shares are up approximately 639.81%.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate positive short-term, medium-term and long-term price trends.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Who is Danny / Shutterstock

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