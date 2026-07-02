The U.S. stock market has closed out its most profitable quarter in six years, a milestone celebrated by President Donald Trump as indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran wrapped up in Qatar, easing global energy supply fears.

A Tech-Driven Market Surge

The broader market also saw significant gains, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 8.9% in its best first half of the year since 2021. Investors have been heavily influenced by the geopolitical landscape, betting on an official end to the recent U.S.-Iran conflict.

Technical Talks In Doha

Despite Reuters’ sources stating that the discussions remained strictly technical, President Trump projected optimism regarding broader diplomatic goals.

“The denuclearization of Iran is moving along well,” Trump told reporters in Washington. “They’ve had very good meetings, and we’ll see.”

However, U.S. Vice President JD Vance clarified that those broader discussions are slated for the future. "Obviously, we’re worried about the nuclear issue; we’re going to start talking about that," Vance noted.

Energy Markets React

While the Doha meetings adjourned with no clear breakthrough toward a lasting peace, the easing of tensions has already sent ripples through global commodities.

Following Trump’s remarks, oil prices tumbled to their lowest level in four months, providing a massive tailwind for the domestic economy. The next round of U.S.-Iran talks is scheduled to take place after July 9.

As of the publication of this piece, WTI Crude futures were 1.01% lower at $67.89, and Brent Crude futures tumbled 0.96% to $70.88.

How Have Markets Performed In 2026?

The S&P 500 index has advanced 9.11% year-to-date. Similarly, the Nasdaq Composite index was up 12.07%, and the Dow Jones gained 8.11 YTD.

Meanwhile, the Dow tracker, State Street SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSE:DIA) , closed 0.0019% higher on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock