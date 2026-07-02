Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Using a mobile phone to view stocks and analyze stock trading data
July 2, 2026 1:47 AM 2 min read

Franklin Covey Stock Falls After Hours After Cutting Revenue Guidance Despite Higher Profit: Here’s What’s Going On

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) shares fell sharply in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the company lowered its full-year revenue guidance, overshadowing stronger profit growth and improved adjusted EBITDA in its third-quarter fiscal 2026 results.

FC closed Wednesday’s regular session at $24.99, up 1.88%. In after-hours trading, shares fell to $20.45, down 18.17%.

Franklin Covey is a leadership and organizational performance company focused on corporate training, execution solutions and subscription-based learning services.

Guidance Cut Pressures Shares

Franklin Covey reported third-quarter revenue of $67.8 million, up 1% from $67.1 million in the prior-year quarter.

Net income improved to $3.1 million, or 27 cents per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $1.4 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 14% year over year to $8.3 million.

Despite the improved profitability, investors appeared focused on weaker forward guidance.

The company lowered fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $260 million to $267 million from prior guidance of $265 million to $275 million.

Franklin Covey said the revised outlook reflects delayed delivery related to a large enterprise contract, state budget cuts affecting a major education client and continued geopolitical pressures in international markets.

CEO Paul Walker said the company continues to see strong momentum in Enterprise North America despite near-term headwinds in the Education segment.

Trading Metrics

Franklin Covey has a market capitalization of approximately $281.7 million.

The stock has traded between a 52-week high of $26.81 and a 52-week low of $11.16.

Over the past 12 months, FC shares are up approximately 3.39%. Since the year began, the stock has shot up over 50%.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate positive short-term, medium-term and long-term price trends.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: ZCOOL HelloRF on Shutterstock.com

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved