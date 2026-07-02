Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) shares fell sharply in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the company lowered its full-year revenue guidance, overshadowing stronger profit growth and improved adjusted EBITDA in its third-quarter fiscal 2026 results.

FC closed Wednesday’s regular session at $24.99, up 1.88%. In after-hours trading, shares fell to $20.45, down 18.17%.

Franklin Covey is a leadership and organizational performance company focused on corporate training, execution solutions and subscription-based learning services.

Guidance Cut Pressures Shares

Franklin Covey reported third-quarter revenue of $67.8 million, up 1% from $67.1 million in the prior-year quarter.

Net income improved to $3.1 million, or 27 cents per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $1.4 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 14% year over year to $8.3 million.

Despite the improved profitability, investors appeared focused on weaker forward guidance.

The company lowered fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $260 million to $267 million from prior guidance of $265 million to $275 million.

Franklin Covey said the revised outlook reflects delayed delivery related to a large enterprise contract, state budget cuts affecting a major education client and continued geopolitical pressures in international markets.

CEO Paul Walker said the company continues to see strong momentum in Enterprise North America despite near-term headwinds in the Education segment.

Trading Metrics

Franklin Covey has a market capitalization of approximately $281.7 million.

The stock has traded between a 52-week high of $26.81 and a 52-week low of $11.16.

Over the past 12 months, FC shares are up approximately 3.39%. Since the year began, the stock has shot up over 50%.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate positive short-term, medium-term and long-term price trends.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: ZCOOL HelloRF on Shutterstock.com