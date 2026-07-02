SurgePays (SURG) Stock Surges Over 61% After Hours: Why Is It Moving?

Amended Wireless Pact Erases Liability

The deal restructures wholesale pricing and eliminates a prior $50 million minimum purchase commitment over three years, wiping the related contingent liability from SurgePays’ balance sheet.

According to the company, the provider also adjusted previously invoiced non-usage charges, a move expected to cut accounts payable by roughly $10.3 million and generate an $8.5 million gain relating to expenses previously reported for the three months ended Mar. 31.

Margins Set to Expand, Executives Say

Chief Financial Officer Chelsea Pullano said the amendment “removes a significant contingent liability from our balance sheet while improving the economics of every subscriber we add going forward.”

CEO Brian Cox said the company expects to “lower our cost of goods sold and expand margins across our subscriber base.”

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

SurgePays has a market capitalization of $10.45 million. The stock has traded between a 52-week high of $3.45 and a 52-week low of $0.34.

Volume for the telecom company surged well above normal levels on Wednesday. Volume rose to 70.68 million shares, compared with an average daily volume of 191.27K shares, indicating significantly elevated trading activity.

The stock has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 44.18.

Over the past 12 months, SURG has dropped 86.87%.

The small-cap stock is currently trading close to its annual low.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, SURG closed the regular session at $0.41, up 14.93%.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that SURG has a negative price trend across all time frames.

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