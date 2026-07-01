Major U.S. indices closed Wednesday in negative territory. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down 0.03% to 52,305.24, the S&P 500 lost 0.22% to 7,483.23, and the Nasdaq fell 0.66% to 26,040.03.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Micron Technology’s stock fell by 10.57%, closing at $1,032.28. The stock reached an intraday high of $1,097 and a low of $1,032.20, with a 52-week range between $1,255 and $103.38. In the after-hours trading, the stock dropped 1.19% to $1,020.

Mehrotra said the company invested about $10 billion in memory technology and supply during 2023 despite an industry downturn and is now committing approximately $200 billion globally, including in the U.S., to expand manufacturing capacity while continuing to return excess cash to shareholders.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS)

Nebius Group’s stock dropped 17.01%, ending the day at $229.18. The stock fluctuated between an intraday high of $246.49 and a low of $228.17, with a 52-week range of $299.86 to $43.89.

The decline was triggered by concerns over increased competition in the cloud sector, particularly from Meta’s potential entry into the market. This development prompted a reevaluation of the competitive landscape for AI-focused cloud providers.

Reddit’s stock surged by 13.93%, closing at $197.76. It hit an intraday high of $201.16 and a low of $175.01, with a 52-week range from $282.95 to $119.27.

The increase follows reports of Reddit’s significant growth in daily active users, with a 17% year-over-year rise. The company’s CFO emphasized the focus on enhancing user engagement and expanding reach.

CoreWeave’s stock fell sharply by 13.92%, closing at $85.69. The stock’s intraday high was $90.26, with a low of $85.01, and a 52-week range from $166.22 to $63.80.

The decline was linked to reports of Meta’s potential new AI cloud business, which could directly impact CoreWeave’s market position. The company specializes in providing high-performance GPU cloud capacity for AI workloads.

Meta’s stock rose by 8.81%, closing at $612.91. It reached an intraday high of $628.28 and a low of $595.10, with a 52-week range from $796.25 to $520.26.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Meta stock has a Momentum score in the 11th percentile and a Value score in the 53rd percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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