Samantha LaDuc, founder of LaDuc Trading, highlighted a broader, systemic risk to the overall market structure. According to LaDuc’s Wednesday post on X, Meta’s strategic pivot could create a "butterfly effect" that challenges the core thesis behind the broader AI hardware expansion trade.

Structural Risks Explored in ‘AI Buildout Meets AI/Energy Deflation’

Data Center Infrastructure Trade Vulnerabilities High-Yielded

The analytical perspective from LaDuc Trading points to a sudden risk premium being placed on companies that had hit consecutive 52-week highs in late June. The specialized buildout trade previously favored physical suppliers over pure-play AI software or independent GPU designers.

According to LaDuc’s published blog data, specific large-cap infrastructure names vulnerable to a shifting capex narrative include:

Meta-Cap Liquidity Shifts Validate the MAGS Bounce Thesis

Beyond the downside risks posed to specialized hardware and neocloud operators, LaDuc emphasized that the development serves as definitive structural support for her existing “MAGS bounce thesis.”

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