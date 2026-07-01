Adeia Stock Drops After Company Sues FuboTV Over Streaming Patents

• Adeia stock is showing weakness. Why are ADEA shares declining?

Adeia Sues Fubo Over Patent Claims

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, alleges that Fubo infringes four U.S. patents from Adeia’s media IP portfolio.

Adeia said the patents cover advanced media delivery and streaming features used across video platforms.

Adeia said the case is separate from its previously announced settlement and license agreement with Disney, even though Disney is a controlling shareholder of Fubo.

The company said the lawsuit relates to Fubo’s alleged unauthorized use of Adeia’s patented technologies.

Adeia Signs RPX License Deal

Separately, Adeia announced a multi-year license agreement with RPX Corporation, giving 10 participating member companies access to its media IP portfolio.

The agreement covers technologies tied to intelligent search, content discovery, personalization, recommendations, virtual shopping experiences, social commerce and consumer engagement across connected platforms.

ADEA Technical Outlook: Trend, RSI and Key Levels

The current price of Adeia is $32.53, which is approximately 1.8% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $31.48. The stock is also trading significantly above its 200-day SMA of $21.23, indicating a strong long-term trend.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 54.95, suggesting that the stock is in a neutral zone, indicating neither overbought nor oversold conditions. This positioning allows for potential upward movement if positive momentum builds.

Key Resistance : $34 — Nearby level where rebounds can stall.

: $34 — Nearby level where rebounds can stall. Key Support: $29 — Level where buyers previously stepped in.

ADEA Earnings Preview: Date, EPS and Revenue Estimates

Adeia is expected to provide its next financial update on Aug. 4, 2026.

Analysts estimate EPS of 29 cents, up from 25 cents, on revenue of $96.65 million, up from $85.73 million. The stock trades at a P/E ratio of 30.2x, indicating a premium valuation.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with a consensus price target of $28. Recent analyst moves include:

BWS Financial : Buy (Maintains target to $30 on May 5)

: Buy (Maintains target to $30 on May 5) Rosenblatt : Buy (Maintains target to $40 on May 5)

: Buy (Maintains target to $40 on May 5) Rosenblatt: Buy (Maintains target to $40 on April 2)

Top ETFs Holding Adeia (ADEA) Stock

Significance: Because Adeia carries meaningful weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Stock Price Action After FuboTV Lawsuit News

Stock Price Activity: Adeia shares were down 3.01% at $31.94, and FuboTV was up 11.90% at $10.30 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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