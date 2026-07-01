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PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 3, 2026: A horizontal smartphone lies on a dark surface displaying the white SpaceX logo on its screen. In the background, a blurry black and white portrait of Elon Musk is visible. The image features a shallow depth of field, focusing on the sharp typography of the logo while the facial features in the back remain out of focus. The composition is set against a completely black environment.
July 1, 2026 8:35 AM 2 min read

Dan Ives Says SpaceX's ‘Demand Flywheel’ is Just Getting Started As Wall Street Veteran Roger Altman Questions How Anyone Can Value the Stock: 'I Don't Think...'

However, Wedbush’s $190 price target arrives amidst a fierce Wall Street debate, highlighted by Evercore founder Roger Altman‘s recent warning that "nobody understands" how to accurately value the volatile aerospace and AI giant.

Driving The Flywheel

In a note to clients, Wedbush assigned an Outperform rating to SPCX, framing the company as a dominant, vertically integrated platform across connectivity, launch, and AI infrastructure.

Ives emphasized that Starship launches are leading to a powerful "demand flywheel and increasing deal flow for its Colossus clusters," with the Starlink satellite network serving as the primary "profitability driver," backed by 12 million global subscribers.

Wedbush’s Sum-of-the-Parts valuation implies an enterprise value of approximately $2.48 trillion based on FY28 estimates.

This fundamental momentum coincides with a major technical tailwind. Nasdaq confirmed that SpaceX will join the Nasdaq-100 Index before trading begins next Tuesday. As a result, massive index-tracking funds will be forced to rebalance their portfolios, triggering heavy passive buying.

The Valuation Conundrum

Despite Wedbush’s optimism, other institutional voices urge caution. Speaking on CNBC, Evercore Senior Chairman Altman warned investors to brace for sharp swings.

“I don’t think anybody understands, at least I don’t, how to value companies like SpaceX or Anthropic,” Altman stated, noting that their unprecedented scale and uncertain cash flows defy traditional financial math.

Reinforcing this skepticism, Third Bridge sector analyst John Conca told Schwab Network that aggressive multi-year subscriber projections are “unrealistic” due to near-term capacity constraints.

SPCX Gains Since Listing

Shares of SPCX have gained 13.91% since its listing on June 12. It was up 9.45% over the last five sessions, and it rose 4.06% to $170.86 apiece on Tuesday. SPCX was 1.84% higher in premarket on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock

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