Li Auto June Deliveries Fall Nearly 15%

As of June 30, 2026, the company’s cumulative deliveries reached 1,733,687 vehicles.

Li Auto New Models and Production Milestone

Li Auto said cumulative production of the Li i6 surpassed 150,000 units in June.

The company also launched the all-new Li L8 on June 23, introducing a five-seat flagship SUV equipped with connected zero-gravity seats, an 800V active suspension system, a fully drive-by-wire chassis, the MACH M100 chip and a 5C range extension system.

The company added that the new Li L6 is scheduled to launch in July 2026.

Retail and Charging Network Expansion

Li Auto continued expanding its retail and service footprint across China. As of June 30, the company operated 495 retail stores in 160 cities and 536 servicing centers and company-authorized servicing shops across 220 cities.

Its charging infrastructure also continued to grow. By the end of June, the company had 4,097 supercharging stations with a total of 22,593 charging stalls in operation across China.

Peer Performance

In separate announcements, Li Auto’s peers reported stronger June delivery growth.

Li Auto Price Action

LI Price Action: Li Auto shares were up 0.26% at $11.77 during premarket trading on Wednesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $11.65, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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