(Editor’s note: The future prices of benchmark tracking ETFs and the headline were updated in the story.)

U.S. stock futures declined on Wednesday, as the Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, and S&P 500 indices fell, following Tuesday’s higher close.

Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury bond yielded 4.47%, and the two-year bond was at 4.17%. The CME Group’s FedWatch tool’s projections show markets pricing a 66.3% likelihood of the Federal Reserve leaving the current interest rates unchanged during July’s meeting.

Index Performance (+/-) Dow Jones -0.22% S&P 500 -0.32% Nasdaq 100 -0.62% Russell 2000 -0.32%

Stocks In Focus

Nike

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that NKE maintains a weak price trend in the medium, short, and long terms, with a poor quality score.

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) rose by 3.23% as it reported upbeat first-quarter financial results and raised its FY27 earnings guidance.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that STZ maintains a weak price trend in the long, short, and medium terms, with a poor value score.

Bloom Energy

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that BE maintains a strong price trend in the long, short and medium terms, with a good growth score.

Alcoa

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that AA maintains a weak price trend in the medium and short terms but a strong trend in the long term, with a poor quality score.

FMC

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that FMC maintains a weak price trend in the long, short, and medium terms, with a poor value score.

Cues From Last Session

Information technology and industrials stocks were the top performers on Tuesday, while real estate, utilities, and consumer staples shares recorded the biggest losses as most S&P 500 sectors closed on a negative note.

Insights From Analysts

Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel remains optimistic about the near-term future of the U.S. financial landscape, pointing to shifting trends that favor long-term stability.

On the macroeconomic front, Siegel notes that the “economy itself continues to display remarkable resilience,” driven by steady GDP growth, robust job creation forecasts, and fading inflation pressures.

Thanks to falling crude oil and commodity prices, he confidently asserts that the case for additional Federal Reserve interest rate hikes has “effectively disappeared this year.”

While Siegel raises questions regarding the productivity of heavy tech spending—wryly noting that “you cannot eat a datacenter”—he views the combination of cooling inflation and easing bond yields as an unusually constructive backdrop for equities.

Instead of a broad market correction, Siegel expects an internal realignment. Capital is rotating away from the mega-cap tech giants and into cyclical, value-oriented sectors that stand to benefit from lower interest rates and more attractive valuations.

Far from a warning sign, Siegel views this broadening of market leadership positively, concluding that it is “typically a sign of a healthier bull market rather than a weaker one.”

Upcoming Economic Data

Here’s what investors will be keeping an eye on Wednesday.

June’s ADP national employment report data will be released by 8:15 a.m. ET.

June’s S&P flash U.S. manufacturing PMI will be out by 9:45 a.m., June’s ISM manufacturing PMI, and May’s construction spending data will both be released by 10:00 a.m. ET.

Commodities, Crypto, And Global Equity Markets

Crude oil futures were trading lower in the early New York session by 1.02% to hover around $68.79 per barrel.

Gold Spot US Dollar fell 0.74% to hover around $3,977.84 per ounce. The U.S. Dollar Index spot was 0.16% higher at the 101.3530 level.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading 1.28% lower at $58,545.29 per coin over the last 24 hours.

Asian markets closed mixed on Wednesday, as India’s Nifty 50 and Japan’s Nikkei 225 indices rose, while South Korea’s Kospi, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, Australia’s ASX 200, and China’s CSI 300 indices fell. European markets were also mixed in early trade.

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