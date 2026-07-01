The Nancy Pelosi Stock Tracker on Tuesday revisited the Trump administration’s Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) investment after highlighting a gain of more than 470% since the August purchase.

Trump’s Intel Bet Back In Focus

The Pelosi tracker in a post on X shared a chart by Autopilot, which showed Intel’s rally since the administration’s investment, calling the stock “the gift that keeps on giving.”

The Trump administration acquired a roughly 10% stake in Intel, purchasing 433.3 million shares at $20.47 each in an $8.9 billion investment made below the then-market price.

“Once again, you’re probably overthinking what stocks to buy,” the Pelosi tracker added.

AI Boom Revives Intel

Intel’s resurgence has been fueled by the artificial intelligence infrastructure boom, with investors increasingly viewing the chipmaker as a beneficiary of rising spending on advanced computing and semiconductor manufacturing.

The rally has also turned the Trump administration’s Intel stake into one of the government’s strongest-performing investments to date.

Shares of Intel have gained 278.40% year-to-date and 523.35% over the past year.

Tuesday’s gains were also supported by Cantor Fitzgerald, which raised its price target on Intel to $150 from $90, citing strong performance across the compute sector in 2026.

Government Backing Of U.S. Chips

The administration’s investment is a part of Washington’s increased support for domestic semiconductor manufacturing and AI infrastructure through incentives aimed at strengthening the U.S. chip supply chain.

Price Action: Stock closed 6.01% on Tuesday at $139.63, and declined by 1.29% in pre-market trading on Wednesday.

Benzinga edge rankings indicate INTC has a Momentum score in the 99th percentile, and a positive price trend across the short, medium and long term.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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