Globavend Holdings (GVH) Stock Surges Over 28% After Hours: Why Is It Moving?

Proprietary AI Platform Fuels Expansion

Both titles are available for streaming on Globavend’s proprietary app, "Loomi: Short Drama," as well as on TikTok.

Chairman Kai Man Fung said Imaginary allows the company to produce premium content “faster, more efficiently and at lower cost” while enabling multilingual global distribution. Combined with streaming platform Loomi, he said, the company has built an integrated AI production-and-distribution ecosystem for international growth.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Globavend has a market capitalization of $10.98 million, a 52-week high of $28.32 and a 52-week low of $0.87.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of GVH stands at 59.47.

The technology stock has dropped 64.18% over the past 12 months.

Currently, GVH is trading at about 14.3% of its 52-week range, near the lower end of its annual trading band.

Price Action: The stock closed the regular session up 36.75% at $4.80 , according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that GVH is experiencing mid-term upward movement along with long and short-term consolidation.

Photo Courtesy: Wahyu Aditya147 on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.