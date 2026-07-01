INLIF Ltd (NASDAQ:INLF) shares fell sharply in after-hours trading on Tuesday after the company announced a 1-for-200 share combination, effectively a reverse stock split, aimed at supporting Nasdaq compliance and improving financial flexibility.

INLF closed Tuesday’s regular session at $0.058, up 12.88%. In after-hours trading, shares fell to $0.032, down 44.17%.

INLIF is a China-based industrial automation company focused on the research, development, manufacturing and sale of injection molding machine-dedicated manipulator arms.

Share Combination Pressures Shares

INLIF said its board approved a 1-for-200 share combination of all authorized and issued ordinary shares, including both Class A and Class B ordinary shares.

The share combination will become effective for trading on Nasdaq on July 6, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Following the share combination, every 200 ordinary shares will automatically be combined into one share in the respective share class. The company’s Class A ordinary shares will continue trading on Nasdaq under the existing ticker symbol INLF.

The share combination will reduce the company’s outstanding Class A ordinary shares to approximately 1,046,875 shares and Class B ordinary shares to approximately 3,906 shares, subject to fractional share rounding adjustments.

INLIF said the move is intended to enhance financial flexibility, support ongoing compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements and strengthen its long-term capital structure.

Trading Metrics

INLIF has a market capitalization of approximately $748.49 thousand.

The stock has traded between a 52-week high of $23.00 and a 52-week low of $0.027.

Over the past 12 months, INLF shares have declined approximately 99.68%.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate negative short-term, medium-term and long-term price trends.

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