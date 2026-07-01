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Ambarella headquarters in Silicon Valley; Ambarella, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor design company
July 1, 2026 12:43 AM 2 min read

Why Is Ambarella (AMBA) Stock Trending Overnight?

Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) shares are trending on Wednesday.

Shares of the California-based fabless semiconductor company surged 3.54% to $88.84 in the after-hours session. The stock extended its 28.04% intraday gain, closing at $85.80, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Wall Street Names AMBA Top Pick

In late May, Ambarella reported first-quarter results that topped analyst expectations on both earnings per share and revenue. EPS came in at $0.11, far exceeding the consensus forecast of $0.01, while revenue of $100.36 million edged past projections by 0.20%.

Cassidy, in his Rosenblatt note published after the May results, raised the firm’s price target on Ambarella to $120 from $115 and kept a buy rating on the shares. The firm said rising demand for AI models at the network edge is driving demand for Ambarella’s computer vision system-on-chip platforms.

Insider Sale Disclosed

Separately, a Securities and Exchange Commission filing showed that director Christopher Paisley sold 250 shares on Jun. 26 at $62.01, for a total of $15,502.50. After the sale, he directly owned 41,029 shares.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Ambarella has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion. The stock has traded between a 52-week high of $96.69 and a 52-week low of $48.30.

Volume rose to 7.01 million shares, more than four times the average daily volume of 1.64 million, indicating elevated trading activity and strong investor interest.

AMBA has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 63.76.

Over the past 12 months, the technology stock has gained 33.15%.

The mid-cap stock is currently trading at about 78% of its 52-week range, closer to the upped end of its annual range.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that AMBA is experiencing mid-term upward movement along with long and short-term consolidation.

Photo Courtesy: Sundry Photography on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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