707 Cayman Holdings (JEM) Stock is Trending Overnight — Here’s Why it Spiked 154% in After-Hours Session

707 Cayman Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JEM) shares are trending on Tuesday night.

The shares of the Hong Kong-based apparel and supply-chain company surged 154.41% to $10.10 in after-hours trading on Tuesday after the company announced the appointment of Robin Hoksnes Karlsen as new executive director.

The announcement was made before the market opened on Tuesday and investors cheered it as the stock jumped 267.59% in regular session to $3.97, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Volume surged to 122.24 million shares, nearly 130 times the average daily volume of 940,600, signaling exceptionally strong investor interest.

New Director Brings Web3, Real Estate Credentials

Karlsen founded Web3 and technology company AMIHAN Innovations Ltd. and brings over a decade of experience in real estate investment, capital structuring and institutional-grade Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization within decentralized finance, the company said. He holds a master’s degree from the University of Hong Kong and a bachelor’s degree from University College London.

Company Eyes AI-Blockchain Supply Chain Push

707 said Karlsen’s dual background in real estate and blockchain tokenization positions him to add strategic value as the company explores expansion into AI-powered, blockchain-enabled supply-chain technologies.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

707 has a market capitalization of $7.15 million. The stock has traded between a 52-week high of $135 and a 52-week low of $1.02.

The stock has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 67.99.

Over the past 12 months, JEM has dropped 96.17% but has gained 12.15% over the past six months.

The small-cap stock is currently trading close to its annual low.

JEM’s sharp decline and weak positioning indicate continued pressure. This suggests higher risk and highlights the need for clearer signs of recovery before investor confidence can return.

Benzinga’s Take: Short interest has reached 36.2% of the float, a level that could lead to increased volatility if short sellers begin covering their positions.

Photo Courtesy: prassarp on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: prassarp on Shutterstock.com