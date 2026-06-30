Major U.S. stocks finished Tuesday in positive territory, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.26% to 52,319.20, the S&P 500 added 0.79% to 7,499.36, and the Nasdaq gained 1.52% to 26,213.72.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Nike’s stock fell by 1.04%, closing at $41.05. The stock hit an intraday high of $41.64 and a low of $40.89, with a 52-week range of $80.17 to $40. In the after-hours trading, the stock fell 2.47% to $40.04.

Nike’s fourth-quarter revenue reached $10.97 billion, surpassing analyst expectations. However, total revenue dipped by 1% year over year. The company’s earnings per share were 20 cents, beating estimates of 13 cents, but challenges in turnaround efforts remain.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy’s stock surged by 10.07%, closing at $302.70. It reached an intraday high of $308.82 and a low of $279.32, with a 52-week range of $351.28 to $21.52. The stock rose 9.2% to $330.57 in extended trading.

Bloom Energy and Brookfield expanded their strategic partnership by increasing the financing framework for power projects from $5 billion to $25 billion, with a focus on supporting AI infrastructure and data center power needs.

Bloom Energy said the expanded commitment reflected rising demand for clean, reliable power driven by AI growth, with Chief Commercial Officer Aman Joshi stating the company was well-positioned to support large-scale AI infrastructure deployments.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL)

Circle Internet Group’s stock plummeted by 17.55%, closing at $62.63. The stock’s intraday high was $73.20, with a low of $62.52, and a 52-week range of $262.97 to $49.90.

Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands saw a slight decrease of 0.41%, closing at $139.09. The stock’s intraday high was $140.16, with a low of $135.73, and a 52-week range of $178.14 to $126.45. The stock gained 3.23% in the after-hours session to $143.59.

The company reported quarterly earnings of $3.43 per share, surpassing estimates. CEO Nicholas Fink emphasized the potential for growth by understanding consumer occasions and relevance. Quarterly revenue was $2.43 billion, beating expectations.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AMD’s stock rose by 7.68%, closing at $580.91. The stock reached an intraday high of $584.73 and a low of $545.57, with a 52-week range of $584.73 to $133.50.

Advanced Micro Devices recently introduced its Versal Premium Gen 2 Memory on Package (MoP) adaptive SoCs, which integrate up to 32GB of LPDDR5X memory and deliver up to 288GB/s of bandwidth while reducing board space by up to 60%. The chips target AI, networking, aerospace, defense and other data-intensive applications.

The Lisa Su-headed company said engineering samples are expected by the end of 2026, with volume production scheduled for the second half of 2027. The company also said the devices support more than 15 years of product availability and feature CXL 3.1, PCIe 6.0 and built-in security capabilities.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate AMD stock has a Momentum score in the 98th percentile and a Value score in the 3rd percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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