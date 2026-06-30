Robinhood Launches Trump Accounts App Ahead Of July 4 Rollout

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) said Monday its Trump Accounts app is now available to eligible U.S. families ahead of the program’s official launch on July 4.

The app allows parents and guardians to activate investment accounts for eligible children, according to a post on X.

App Goes Live Ahead Of Launch

Robinhood said children under 18 with a valid Social Security number are eligible to establish a Trump Account.

The company added that children born between 2025 and 2028 qualify for an initial $1,000 contribution from the U.S. Treasury under the program.

Additional contributions from family members, friends and employers are capped at $5,000 annually.

What Are Trump Accounts?

Trump Accounts are tax-deferred investment accounts for children created under President Donald Trump‘s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill Act’.

The accounts are designed to invest primarily in low-cost U.S. stock index funds and exchange-traded funds, with beneficiaries generally unable to access the money until they turn 18.

Robinhood Expands Government Investment Offering

The launch expands Robinhood’s suite of long-term investing products, adding a government-backed children’s investment account alongside its retirement and education-focused offerings.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said earlier this month that nearly 6 million children had already enrolled in the program ahead of its nationwide rollout.

SpaceX Donation Under Discussion

According to a Semafor report, White House officials have approached SpaceX about a potential contribution ahead of the program’s official launch next week.

Price Action: Shares of HOOD climbed 3.18% on Monday to $101.83 and rose further 2.98% in extended trading.

Benzinga edge rankings indicate HOOD has a Momentum score in the 65th percentile and Growth score in the 92nd percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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