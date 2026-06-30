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AeroVironment company logo displayed on mobile phone
June 30, 2026 5:55 AM 2 min read

Nancy Pelosi Stock Tracker Says It's 'Keeping An Eye' On Rep. Gil Cisneros' AeroVironment Trade After Earnings Surge

In a post on X, the Pelosi tracker noted that AeroVironment had fallen more than 40% since Cisneros’ February purchase before rebounding more than 20% after reporting quarterly results.

Trade Back In Focus

The account revisited Cisneros’ February purchase of the stock, noting the lawmaker disclosed the investment while serving on the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations.

When it first highlighted the trade, the Pelosi tracker said the purchase came as the Defense Department was pushing its “unleashing American drone dominance initiative,” including a request for an additional 300,000 drones from the industry.

“Keeping an eye from here,” the Pelosi tracker added.

Cisneros disclosed four AeroVironment purchases between October 2025 and March 2026, with each transaction valued at between $1,001 and $15,000, according to Benzinga Pro data.

AeroVironment Earnings Fuel Rally

AeroVironment is one of the country’s largest manufacturers of military drones, loitering munitions and counter-unmanned aircraft systems.

Price Action: Shares closed 0.76% higher on Monday at $139, and surged 21.49% in extended trading on the earnings announcement.

Benzinga edge rankings indicate AVAV has a Momentum score in the 2nd percentile, and a negative price trend across the short, medium and long term.

Photo courtesy: Piotr Swat / Shutterstock

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