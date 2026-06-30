(Editor’s note: The future prices of benchmark tracking ETFs and the headline were updated in the story.)

U.S. stock futures declined on Tuesday, as the Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, and S&P 500 indices fell, following Monday’s higher close.

President Donald Trump demanded on Monday that gasoline retailers immediately lower pump prices to around $2.50 a gallon following a drop in crude oil prices, warning of “big problems” for non-compliance.

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote: “Gasoline Retailers must get their Prices down, IMMEDIATELY.” He added, “There will be no gauging, which is totally illegal. If Retailers don’t do this, big problems lie ahead! Start targeting around the $2.50 a Gallon number.”

Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury bond yielded 4.36%, and the two-year bond was at 4.10%. The CME Group’s FedWatch tool‘s projections show markets pricing a 68.5% likelihood of the Federal Reserve leaving the current interest rates unchanged during July’s meeting.

Index Performance (+/-) Dow Jones 0.09% S&P 500 0.05% Nasdaq 100 0.08% Russell 2000 -0.01%

Stocks In Focus

Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE:VSH) dropped 6.47% in premarket on Tuesday as it announced a $750 million offering to accelerate its growth initiatives and reduce debt.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that VSH maintains a strong price trend in the short, long, and medium terms, with a poor growth score.

AeroVironment

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that AVAV maintains a weak price trend in the short, medium, and long terms.

Jack In The Box

Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) jumped 7.23% as it successfully refinanced its debt following the issuance of a $500 million note series.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that JACK maintains a weak price trend in the long term but a strong trend in the short and medium terms, with a poor growth score.

Nike

Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) was 0.19% higher as analysts expect it to report earnings of 13 cents per share on revenue of $10.86 billion, after the closing bell.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that NKE maintains a weak price trend in the medium, short, and long terms, with a poor quality score.

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) was up 0.38% as analysts expect it to report earnings of $3.21 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion, after the closing bell.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that STZ maintains a weak price trend in the long, short, and medium terms, with a poor value score.

Cues From Last Session

Communication services, consumer discretionary, and information technology stocks recorded the biggest gains on Monday, leading most S&P 500 sectors to close on a positive note. However, materials and real estate stocks bucked the overall market trend, closing the session lower.

Insights From Analysts

Jeffrey Buchbinder, Chief Equity Strategist at LPL Financial, remains generally constructive on the U.S. stock market despite recent explosive surges sparking fears of excessive optimism.

Analyzing indicators like record margin debt and overbought semiconductor stocks, Buchbinder concludes that while market enthusiasm has significantly increased, it has not “crossed the threshold into outright irrational exuberance.”

Instead of anticipating a dot-com-style bubble burst, he views the current market climate as “consistent with a mature bull market that may be due for a pause.” On the economic front, Buchbinder expects overall landscape durability supported by robust underlying drivers, noting that “strong fundamentals can coexist with shorter-term risks as markets digest gains and adjust expectations.”

Looking ahead, Buchbinder anticipates a potential near-term consolidation rather than a prolonged market downturn. He advises investors to brace for broader market turbulence as asset prices cool down. Ultimately, Buchbinder counsels that “investors should remain disciplined, expect higher volatility, and be prepared for opportunities” that typically emerge when market sentiment normalizes.

Upcoming Economic Data

Here’s what investors will be keeping an eye on Tuesday.

April’s S&P Case-Shiller home price index data will be released by 9:00 a.m., and June’s Chicago business barometer data will be out by 9:45 a.m. ET.

June’s Conference Board consumer confidence index and May’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) data will both be released by 10:00 a.m. ET.

Commodities, Crypto, And Global Equity Markets

Crude oil futures were trading lower in the early New York session by 0.01% to hover around $70.75 per barrel.

Gold Spot US Dollar rose 0.03% to hover around $4,017.96 per ounce. The U.S. Dollar Index spot was 0.27% higher at the 101.3800 level.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading 1.00% lower at $59,157.82 per coin over the last 24 hours.

Asian markets closed mixed on Monday, as India’s Nifty 50 and South Korea’s Kospi indices fell, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, Australia’s ASX 200, Japan’s Nikkei 225, and China’s CSI 300 indices rose. European markets were also mixed in early trade.

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