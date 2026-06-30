The Problem With Legacy Power

Sridhar argues that the skyrocketing electricity requirements of AI hyperscalers cannot be reliably met by traditional turbines. He highlighted the glaring mismatch between the instantaneous digital needs of AI computing and the physical limitations of legacy grids.

“The band-aids that you put on the mechanical age infrastructure like turbines and engines simply cannot do that,” Sridhar stated, emphasizing the need for a digital overhaul of how we generate electricity.

‘Manufacturing Intelligence’ At The Edge

“We’re manufacturing intelligence… and there’s never been a more high-value product manufactured with electricity,” Sridhar explained.

Unprecedented Speed To Market

This architectural shift is driving massive commercial interest, evidenced by Bloom’s staggering $20 billion project backlog. Bypassing the grid’s regulatory and construction delays gives tech giants a massive speed advantage.

Sridhar pointed to a recent deployment for Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) , where Bloom stood up over 50 megawatts of power in just 55 days.

Ultimately, Sridhar believes that decentralizing reliable power to the edge will not just fuel the AI race, but fundamentally democratize global energy access.

How Has BE Performed In 2026?

BE shares have surged 216.50% year-to-date, down 3.51% over the last month, and up 1,139.90% over the year. The stock closed 9.12% higher at $275.01 apiece on Monday, and it was 1.36% higher in overnight trading.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that BE maintains a weak price trend in the short term but a strong trend in the long, and medium terms, with a poor value score.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Michael Vi via Shutterstock