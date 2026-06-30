Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Bloom Energy headquarters in Silicon Valley
June 30, 2026 4:18 AM 3 min read

Bloom Energy CEO Says Traditional Turbines Can't Power The AI Era: 'Band-Aids...On The Mechanical Age Infrastructure'

The Problem With Legacy Power

Sridhar argues that the skyrocketing electricity requirements of AI hyperscalers cannot be reliably met by traditional turbines. He highlighted the glaring mismatch between the instantaneous digital needs of AI computing and the physical limitations of legacy grids.

“The band-aids that you put on the mechanical age infrastructure like turbines and engines simply cannot do that,” Sridhar stated, emphasizing the need for a digital overhaul of how we generate electricity.

‘Manufacturing Intelligence’ At The Edge

“We’re manufacturing intelligence… and there’s never been a more high-value product manufactured with electricity,” Sridhar explained.

Unprecedented Speed To Market

This architectural shift is driving massive commercial interest, evidenced by Bloom’s staggering $20 billion project backlog. Bypassing the grid’s regulatory and construction delays gives tech giants a massive speed advantage.

Sridhar pointed to a recent deployment for Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL), where Bloom stood up over 50 megawatts of power in just 55 days.

Ultimately, Sridhar believes that decentralizing reliable power to the edge will not just fuel the AI race, but fundamentally democratize global energy access.

How Has BE Performed In 2026?

BE shares have surged 216.50% year-to-date, down 3.51% over the last month, and up 1,139.90% over the year. The stock closed 9.12% higher at $275.01 apiece on Monday, and it was 1.36% higher in overnight trading.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that BE maintains a weak price trend in the short term but a strong trend in the long, and medium terms, with a poor value score.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Michael Vi via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved