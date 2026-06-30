Anthropic Eating Palantir's Lunch? Dan Ives Says Bears Are 'Way Wrong' On Alex Karp's PLTR

Defending The Unmatched Moat

“There is no one, no company that has a moat like Karp and Palantir,” Ives stated. He directly addressed the rising market anxieties surrounding competitors, adding, “And I think those that think that because of Anthropic or because of the overall market that in some way is going to eat into Palantir’s moat, I think that’s just way wrong.”

Surviving The ‘SaaS Apocalypse’

The broader software-as-a-service (SaaS) sector has faced pressure recently, leading to what some have dubbed a crisis for tech valuations. Ives acknowledged this headwind but argued that Palantir is being unfairly penalized by broad market generalizations.

He explained that Palantir has been unfairly dragged down by a broader software sell-off, along with the false perception of “Anthropic eating their lunch.” Ives dismissed these “fictional narratives.”

He emphasized that the current bearish narrative seen across the software industry “could not be further from the truth” when applied specifically to Palantir’s unique data infrastructure.

The Epicenter Of The AI Revolution

“Palantir, I continue to view this… I mean, SaaS, this is going to be at the epicenter of the AI revolution,” Ives concluded.

For investors holding PLTR, the Wedbush analyst’s remarks serve as a strong reaffirmation.

How Has PLTR Performed In 2026?

PLTR shares have dropped 34.91% year-to-date, down 26.09% over the last month, and 11.50% over the year. The stock closed 2.45% higher at $115.70 apiece on Monday, and it was 0.86% higher in overnight trading.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that PLTR maintains a weak price trend in the short, long, and medium terms, with a solid growth score.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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