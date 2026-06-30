Sharon AI Jumps Nearly 12% After Hours: What Is Going On With SHAZ Stock

SharonAI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHAZ) surged in after-hours trading Monday after the company announced the closing of a $1.6 billion strategic financing.
SHAZ closed Monday’s regular session at $81.00, down 1.28%. In after-hours trading, shares climbed to $90.50, up 11.73%.
Sharon AI is an Australian neocloud and high-performance computing company focused on artificial intelligence and cloud GPU/CPU compute infrastructure.
Strategic Financing In Focus
Sharon AI announced Monday that it closed its previously announced, oversubscribed $1.6 billion private placement financing.
The transaction included approximately $900 million in private placement equity financing and $700 million of 4.75% convertible senior notes due 2032.
The financing was anchored by Oaktree Capital Management and Situational Awareness L.P., alongside new and existing institutional and strategic investors.
Trading Metrics
Sharon AI has a market capitalization of approximately $2.52 billion.
The stock has traded between a 52-week high of $97.20 and a 52-week low of $16.55.
Over the past 12 months, SHAZ shares have gained approximately 980%.
Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate positive short-, medium- and long-term price trends.
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