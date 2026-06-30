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Rocket Lab logo on cell phone in front of green background
June 30, 2026 1:42 AM 2 min read

Rocket Lab’s Iridium Deal Gets Stock Trending After Hours: RKLB Stock Gains

Rocket Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:RKLB) shares are trending in after-hours trading Monday as investors continued reacting positively to the company’s planned acquisition of Iridium Communications Inc..

RKLB closed Tuesday’s regular session at $98.01, up 15.93%. In after-hours trading, shares climbed to $101.18, up 3.23%.

Rocket Lab is a space systems and launch services company focused on launch vehicles, spacecraft manufacturing and space applications.

Iridium Deal In Focus

Rocket Lab announced Monday that it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Iridium in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at approximately $8 billion in enterprise value.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen Rocket Lab’s position in satellite communications by combining its launch and manufacturing capabilities with  Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)’s global communications network and spectrum assets.

CEO Peter Beck previously described the transaction as a defining moment for the space industry, with the combined company expected to accelerate next-generation space applications and expand recurring communications revenue.

The deal is also expected to improve Rocket Lab’s vertical integration by adding communications, IoT and defense-related services to its existing space infrastructure business.

Trading Metrics

Rocket Lab has a market capitalization of approximately $56.7 billion.

The stock has traded between a 52-week high of $151 and a 52-week low of $33.73.

Over the past 12 months, RKLB shares have gained approximately 174%.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate negative short- and medium-term price trends, while the long-term trend remains positive.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

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