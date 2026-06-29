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SK hynix America headquarters in San Jose, CA, USA
June 29, 2026 11:45 PM 3 min read

Google's Dow Entry May Have Captured Headlines, But The Real Story Is Samsung And SK Hynix's 'Capex Builout,' Says Gene Munster

Samsung, SK Hynix Spending In Focus

The South Korean government announced Monday that Samsung and SK Hynix will build new semiconductor fabrication facilities in the country’s southwest as part of a national initiative to create a chip manufacturing ecosystem and strengthen its position in the AI era.

Munster added that the companies’ $590 billion investment plan marks a roughly 48% step-up from the nearly $400 billion investors would have expected if capital spending had continued growing at about 20% annually.

AI Demand Still Outpaces Supply

Speaking on CNBC‘s Closing Bell, Munster said the AI industry remains “massively supply constrained,” adding that he views those constraints as a positive sign for the broader AI trade.

According to Munster, investors remain focused on whether rising AI investment will translate into stronger revenue growth rather than short-term earnings.

“Our job is to figure out what revenue growth is going to be in six and twelve months. It’s not about the June quarter,” he added.

Capex Becomes Wall Street’s Biggest Question

He said Google’s higher capital spending has become a key focus for investors, with Wall Street now expecting the company’s capital expenditures to grow about 30% in calendar 2027, up from previous expectations of around 20%.

“There’s just still this bigger question that the investors are asking… the sustainability and ultimately when the return on investment is, with this massive spend,” Munster said.

Price Action: Google closed 4.96% higher on Monday at $351.28 and fell 0.13% in extended trading.

Benzinga edge rankings indicate GOOG has a Momentum score in the 86th percentile and a Growth score in the 89th percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: JHVEPhoto on Shutterstock.com

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