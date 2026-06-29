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June 29, 2026 9:22 PM 3 min read

AeroVironment, Rocket Lab, AST SpaceMobile, Super Micro Computer And Tesla: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

U.S. stocks finished Monday in positive territory, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.59% to 52,182.74, the S&P 500 added 1.18% to 7,440.43 and the Nasdaq surged 2.07% to 25,820.14.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day.

AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment’s stock increased by 0.76%, closing at $139. It reached an intraday high of $146.94 and a low of $139, with a 52-week range of $135.20 to $417.86. In the after-hours trading, the stock jumped 20.57% to $167.59.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rocket Lab’s shares surged 15.86%, closing at $97.95. The stock hit an intraday high of $99.08 and a low of $89.85, with a 52-week range between $33.73 and $151. The shares rose 3.3% to $101.18 in extended trading.

Rocket Lab agreed to acquire Iridium Communications in a cash-and-stock deal valued at approximately $8 billion, offering $54 per share for all outstanding Iridium shares. CEO Peter Beck said the acquisition marked a defining moment for the company and the broader space industry.

The deal expanded Rocket Lab into space-based telecommunications, giving it access to Iridium’s low-Earth orbit satellite network and L-band spectrum to support satellite IoT, direct-to-device connectivity, positioning, navigation and secure communications services.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile saw a 21.44% increase, closing at $86.77. The stock’s intraday high was $86.95, with a low of $75.98, and a 52-week range from $36.08 to $133.86.

The company announced the upcoming launch of BlueBird satellites 11, 12, and 13 aboard a Falcon 9 rocket in August. These satellites are expected to deliver nearly double the peak data speeds of previous models.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro’s stock declined by 8.10%, closing at $28.15. It reached an intraday high of $31.22 and a low of $27.75, with a 52-week range of $19.48 to $62.36. In the after-hours trading, the stock rose 1.39% to $28.54.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla’s shares rose by 8.46%, closing at $411.84. The stock’s intraday high was $413.27, with a low of $379.30, and a 52-week range from $288.77 to $498.82.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Rocket Lab stock has a Momentum score in the 93rd percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock/ Garun .Prdt

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