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Bronze bull on wall street
June 29, 2026 1:19 PM 4 min read

Nasdaq 100 Soars As Semis Rebound, Tesla Jumps: Stock Market Today

U.S. tech stocks rallied Monday as semiconductor shares rebounded from last week’s sell-off, with buyers wagering that the sector’s investment boom will keep underpinning corporate earnings.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 led the advance, climbing 1.5% to 29,566.

 The S&P 500 added 0.9% to 7,417, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 236 points, or 0.5%, to 52,112.

West Texas Intermediate bounced 2.0% to about $70.64 a barrel after the strikes over the weekend.

Yet, the Strait of Hormuz de-escalation narrative gained traction as President Donald Trump separately confirmed that “Iran has requested a meeting” set for Doha, with envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner traveling to Qatar, with U.S. and Iranian technical teams due to meet mediators midweek. 

Gold extended its slide, falling 1.1% to around $4,028 an ounce, now down more than 10% on the month.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) held steady at $59,545.

Monday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices

According to the Benzinga Pro platform:

Space Stocks Blast Off As AI Trade Roars Back

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) topped industry performance, rising 2.5%.

Monday’s Russell 1000 Top Gainers

Monday’s Russell 1000 Top Losers

Photo: Shutterstock

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