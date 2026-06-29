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June 29, 2026 11:09 AM 5 min read

Earnings Volatility Watch: Nike And 5 Stocks With The Biggest Implied Moves This Week

According to Benzinga Pro, six companies reporting between Monday and Wednesday carry implied post-earnings moves ranging from under 7% to nearly 22%, based on options-implied move data.

Here are the six names to watch:

6. MSC Industrial Direct Co. — 6.84% Implied Move

5. Nike Inc. — 7.38% Implied Move

4. Constellation Brands Inc. — 7.77% Implied Move

3. AeroVironment Inc. — 15.30% Implied Move

2. Progress Software Corp. — 16.92% Implied Move

1. Concentrix Corp. — 21.76% Implied Move

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