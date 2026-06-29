According to Benzinga Pro, six companies reporting between Monday and Wednesday carry implied post-earnings moves ranging from under 7% to nearly 22%, based on options-implied move data.
Here are the six names to watch:
6. MSC Industrial Direct Co. — 6.84% Implied Move
5. Nike Inc. — 7.38% Implied Move
4. Constellation Brands Inc. — 7.77% Implied Move
3. AeroVironment Inc. — 15.30% Implied Move
2. Progress Software Corp. — 16.92% Implied Move
1. Concentrix Corp. — 21.76% Implied Move
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