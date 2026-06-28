Jensen Huang’s Net Worth Under Pressure As Nvidia Stock Nears Bear Market

Jensen Huang’s Net Worth is Falling as Nvidia Stock Retreats

Forbes and Bloomberg estimate that Jensen Huang’s net worth has increased by $5.2 billion this year to $160 billion, making him the world’s ninth-richest person.

He ranks behind Tesla’s Elon Musk, Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Dell’s Michael Dell, Oracle’s Larry Ellison, and LVMH’s Bernard Arnault.

Huang’s wealth has tumbled from nearly $200 billion earlier this year, mirroring the performance of Nvidia, the company he started in 1993. Its stock has dropped from a record high of $236 to the current $196, with its valuation falling from $5.72 trillion to $4.6 trillion today. He owns a 3% stake in the company.

Analysts are Optimistic About Nvidia’s Shares

Despite the ongoing retreat, analysts are still highly optimistic about the company, which has become the poster child of the artificial intelligence supercycle.

Data compiled by Benzinga Pro shows that the average estimate among analysts tracking the company is that its shares will jump to $309, up by 62% from the current level.

Some analysts are more optimistic than that, with Baird’s Tristan Gerra estimating that it will jump to $500. Some of the other highly bullish analysts are from companies like Benchmark, Tigress, and DA Davidson.

Despite this growth, Nvidia trades with a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 22, slightly lower than the S&P 500 average of 23. Its price-to-earnings-to-growth ratio has also dropped to 0.048, lower than the 5-year average of 1.47.

Most importantly, the company has some notable catalysts ahead. For example, it recently launched its CPUs, a move meant to take advantage of the AI agent boom. It will also start selling its H200 chips to a select group of Chinese companies, including popular names like Alibaba and Tencent.

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