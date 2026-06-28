Tech's Grip On S&P 500 Hits Record 39% As AI Rally Pushes Concentration Beyond Dot-Com Peak

In a post on social media platform X, the Kobeissi Letter noted that the tech sector’s weight has more than doubled since the 2020 pandemic and has moved beyond prior extremes. It also said tech’s current slice is above the dot-com era high of about 33% and the energy sector’s roughly 31% crest in the 1980s.

Is Tech Dominance Unsustainable For Investors?

The takeaway for investors is portfolio concentration risk, as a narrow group of companies increasingly drives index returns while reducing the benefits of diversification.

That risk has been visible in the index’s unusual streaking behavior: the S&P 500 finished higher for 11 out of the previous 13 weeks. It was also on a consecutive winning streak in nine of these weeks, something that has happened only 10 other times since 1957.

In the eight weeks into late May, the index surged 17.3%, the second-strongest eight-week run on record.

Momentum also showed up in shorter bursts, with early June bringing a nine-session daily winning stretch that marked the longest such run in more than a year.

The push sent the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and the Nasdaq Composite to repeated record closes, including a stretch not seen since February 2017 when all three ended at highs for five straight sessions.

The Record-Breaking Streak Shakes Historical Norms

The Kobeissi Letter also compared today’s concentration with the dot-com peak using the broader definition that includes Amazon and Netflix. It said that combined group represented about 29% of the index at the dot-com high, far below the current 50% reading.

The same backdrop also raises the stakes for macro surprises when leadership is this narrow.

One key watch item is inflation: the market’s rally has been paired with warnings that energy shocks tied to geopolitical disruption could reaccelerate price pressures. A renewed inflation pulse could push the Federal Reserve toward interest-rate increases later in the year, a shift that would typically pressure high-multiple leadership groups.

Valuation is another sensitivity point, with the S&P 500 trading at about 20.1 times forward earnings. At that premium, even a modest shift in the interest-rate outlook could trigger a sharp pullback.

How AI Spending Fuels Market Concentration

For investors tracking the rally through index products, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust closed Tuesday at $759.57, up 0.14%, while the Invesco QQQ Trust ended at $731.20, up 0.3%. Year-to-date, the S&P 500 is up 7.43%, while the Nasdaq Composite has gained 8.84% and the Dow has added 7.93%.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.