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June 26, 2026 12:22 PM 3 min read

Chip Rout Drags Nasdaq 100, Oil Sinks Below $69: Stock Market Today

A fresh burst of selling in chipmakers and artificial-intelligence names dragged U.S. equities into mixed territory Friday, sending the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 lower while a value-oriented Dow Jones clung to gains near record highs.

Investors continued to question whether the industry’s massive AI spending can justify its lofty valuations.

West Texas Intermediate crude tumbled 4.7% to around $68.55 a barrel, leaving the U.S. benchmark down nearly 23% for the month. This marks the worst monthly performance since March 2020 as traders look past the Hormuz headlines toward signs OPEC is restoring Iraq’s pre-war production allocations.

The S&P 500 was roughly flat at 7,363, up about 0.1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added around 61 points, also up 0.1% to near 51,982, supported by strength in software and other non-AI names. 

The Nasdaq 100 underperformed, falling 0.6% to about 29,253 as the AI trade wobbled. Gold added 1.3% to around $4,081 an ounce, clawing back some ground despite remaining down roughly 8% for the month.

Friday’s Performance In Major US Indices

IndexLast% Change
S&P 5007,363.43+0.1%
Dow Jones51,982+0.1%
Nasdaq 10029,253-0.6%
Russell 20003,005.03-0.1%

Updated by 12:25 PM ET

According to the Benzinga Pro platform:

Semiconductors Crater As Money Rotates Into Defensives

Technology was the clear laggard, with the chip rout deepening across the complex. The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) sank 3.4%, the worst-performing industry fund on the screen.

The damage spread across chip and AI-hardware names, extending pressure that has built since Broadcom’s recent AI-revenue guidance disappointed. 

Friday’s Russell 1000 Top Gainers

Friday’s Russell 1000 Top Losers

Image: Shutterstock

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