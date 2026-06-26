A fresh burst of selling in chipmakers and artificial-intelligence names dragged U.S. equities into mixed territory Friday, sending the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 lower while a value-oriented Dow Jones clung to gains near record highs.
Investors continued to question whether the industry’s massive AI spending can justify its lofty valuations.
West Texas Intermediate crude tumbled 4.7% to around $68.55 a barrel, leaving the U.S. benchmark down nearly 23% for the month. This marks the worst monthly performance since March 2020 as traders look past the Hormuz headlines toward signs OPEC is restoring Iraq’s pre-war production allocations.
The S&P 500 was roughly flat at 7,363, up about 0.1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added around 61 points, also up 0.1% to near 51,982, supported by strength in software and other non-AI names.
The Nasdaq 100 underperformed, falling 0.6% to about 29,253 as the AI trade wobbled. Gold added 1.3% to around $4,081 an ounce, clawing back some ground despite remaining down roughly 8% for the month.
Friday’s Performance In Major US Indices
|Index
|Last
|% Change
|S&P 500
|7,363.43
|+0.1%
|Dow Jones
|51,982
|+0.1%
|Nasdaq 100
|29,253
|-0.6%
|Russell 2000
|3,005.03
|-0.1%
Updated by 12:25 PM ET
According to the Benzinga Pro platform:
Semiconductors Crater As Money Rotates Into Defensives
Technology was the clear laggard, with the chip rout deepening across the complex. The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) sank 3.4%, the worst-performing industry fund on the screen.
The damage spread across chip and AI-hardware names, extending pressure that has built since Broadcom’s recent AI-revenue guidance disappointed.
Friday’s Russell 1000 Top Gainers
Friday’s Russell 1000 Top Losers
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